SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota officials are sending out a warning about the dangers of fentanyl.

The South Dakota Department of Health and the Department of Social Services says the synthetic opioid is not only being seized in unprecedented quantities but that drug dealers are targeting kids online by using social media and payment apps. Officials say they use code words and emojis to communicate with kids so they don’t get caught.

Studies show a majority of counterfeit pills analyzed in 2022 contained at least two milligrams of fentanyl, which is a lethal dose. The most recent statistics show 29 South Dakota deaths were linked to fentanyl in 2021.