Kids at Wind Cave National Park learn the importance of protecting the environment

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (KELO) — For more than 10 years, Wind Cave National Park has been hosting a program called, Adventures in Nature. It teaches young kids the importance of protecting the environment.

Every other Tuesday, Linda Morton brings her son to Adventures in Nature. She believes future generations need to understand the value of natural resources.

“The best way to do that is to help them get involved in them, to get connected to them on a personal level, to learn about them and that’s going to allow them to have a stewardship of South Dakota’s valuable places,” Morton said.

The program runs from January to the end of March, every year. Every other Tuesday, kids will learn about different topics in nature. Today the topic is the importance of protecting water.

“The good things about this program is that it does get kids comfortable in learning about the natural world. And here at Wind Cave there is a lot of great resources that we can talk about,” Lennie Ramacher, Ast. Chief of Interpretation at Wind Cave National Park, said.

From singing songs to meeting guest speakers, these kids also get to do interactive activities so that in the future, they can be good stewards of South Dakota.

“It’s not just the rangers that take care of the parks, it’s the people that come in and play and enjoy them as well. So we are really training that new generation to get out and experience their parks and help protect them,” Ramacher said.

And having some fun along the way.

“It’s really fun being here,” Nick Rapisarda said.

Adventures in Nature is a free program put on by Wind Cave National Park staff. The last session of this year will be Tuesday, March 31.