SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday we got word from Avera and Sanford that the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota is trending down. But they say we are not safe yet, and until a vaccine is available the youngest kids remain the most vulnerable.

Parents have a lot of concerns when it comes to their kids and the pandemic, both physical and mental. Physically the biggest concern some parents still have is the safety of the vaccines. After millions of doses have been administered to patients around the world, the verdict is in, doctors say the vaccines are safe.

The kids 5 to 12 have been getting the vaccine and we know from that age range they actually probably tolerate it better at those younger ages than even the teenagers and ’20s and children, in general, tolerate vaccines better than adults.” said Dr. David Basel.

Emotionally kids also need the support of their parents, Dr. Nusheen Ameenuddin of the Mayo Clinic says caregivers can do simple things.

“Parents can be such a powerful force in protecting and encouraging, and supporting, children,” says Dr. Ameenuddin.

Anxiety, depression and even eating disorders in children have increased due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. One way to deal with uncertainty is to focus on what we can control, such as getting enough sleep, physical activity, and social interactions.

“This is an opportunity for us to learn to roll with the punches and to go with the flow, and we will do the best we can. And if at the end of the day, we can say we got through this day, OK, then that’s a good thing,” says Dr. Ameenuddin.

Dr. Basel, also a pediatrician says simply talking with your kids about their concerns is key.

“Get them to express their emotions, you know, what is going right for you? What is not going right for you? What was the best thing to happen to you today? Get them to talk about it and put a name to that feeling and be able to talk through and express those things, so probably the most important first step,” said Basil.

Experts also say when it comes to very young kids, routine is important in making them feel safe.