Kids Against Hunger makes large donation to the Faith Temple Food Giveaway

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway is very thankful after Kids Against Hunger donated 57,000 meals.

Pastor Jeff Hayes says the phones are ringing off the hook as more people need help due to the pandemic.

“It’s just really a blessing to us to see people that are hungry and you give them some food and you see their tears stream down their checks and they get choked up and they’re happy that they get to go home with a box of food for their family,” Pastor Hayes said.

The next Faith Temple Food giveaway is this Friday at 4 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.