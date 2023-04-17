SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local organization whose mission is to help feed kids is celebrating a significant achievement.

Hunger doesn’t take a day off and Kids Against Hunger is spending a Saturday packing meals for people in Nicaragua.

“We pack highly nutritious meals that are sent around the world and around the corner to people who are starving and to people who are hungry,” Kids Against Hunger Director Deanna Darr said.

The organization packs everything from oatmeal for Feeding South Dakota’s Backpack Program to Rice & Vegetables for kids thousands of miles from home.

“We’ve sent millions of meals to Haiti, but we’ve also sent them to Nepal, we’ve sent them to Florida and Texas when they’ve had hurricanes, last year we sent meals to the Ukrainians on the border when they were fleeing,” Darr said.

Deanna Darr is the Director of Kids Against Hunger, which has been packing meals in Sioux Falls since 2009 and recently hit a major milestone.

“We packed our ten-millionth meal and it’s all thanks to volunteers. Over the years, we’ve had thousands and thousands of people of all ages come in to pack our food and we hit ten-million meals,” Darr said.

“Ten million kids that they’ve helped and saved is just crazy,” 12-year-old Miles Point said.

Miles Point is 12-years old and volunteering at Kids Against Hunger for the first time.

“It’s a fun activity to do during your day, and just going to help people in need and it just feels good after you’re done too,” Point said.

Meaning this won’t be his last time working on the assembly line.

“Probably going to be many more after this,” Point said.

“This is a really good first-time service opportunity. It’s hands-on, they’re doing something really important when they come,” Darr said.

Click HERE if you’d like to volunteer at or donate to Kids Against Hunger.