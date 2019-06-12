Kidnapping thwarted in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- A young child is safe after authorities in Pennington County say he was kidnapped by his father.

Two deputies took turns caring for the baby after authorities caught up with the suspect. Few details have been released but in one picture posted online a vehicle can be seen in a ditch.

On Facebook, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office says several agencies worked to bring the dangerous situation to a safe resolution.

Authorities expect to release more information on the case later Wednesday.

