Kidnapping suspect remains at large

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New details on the man suspected in a weekend kidnapping out of Brookings County, who is still on the run tonight.



Authorities released a photo of 23-year-old Alexander Andrade Monday morning.

KELOLAND News checked his background and he’s been in and out of jail and prison for the past five years.

He has three pending cases against him in Minnehaha County. Those charges include fleeing from an officer, resisting arrest and eluding.

Authorities say early Sunday morning, Alexander Andrade of Sioux Falls kidnapped a 22-year-old woman from Oakwood State Park in Brookings County.

Police say the two had been in a previous relationship.

Investigators say Andrade was swinging a machete and pulled the woman from the car she was in and forced her inside his Jeep and drove away.

Several minutes later, Sioux Falls Police got involved.

“Sunday morning around 5:30 am a deputy notified an officer people involved in that kidnapping may be on their way to Sioux Falls,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

At 7:00 a.m. a Sioux Falls Police officer spotted the vehicle near Highway 38 and North Le Mesa Drive.

“So the officer tried to stop it and the Jeep took off at a high rate of speed,” Clemens said.

The chase was on.

“Because of the severity of the crime and we had information that the suspect had some type of weapon or at least access to a weapon the officer continued to purse that vehicle,” Clemens said.

But Clemens says that officer lost sight of the Jeep somewhere near 12th and Cleveland.

About half hour later, another officer found the Jeep parked near 15th and Cloudas Avenue locked up with no one inside of it.

Minutes later, authorities located the 22-year-old victim walking with another woman in the area of 18th and Cleveland, unharmed.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was able to get away from Andrade after the Jeep ran out of gas. Andrade fled on foot and is still at large.

When found he’ll be charged with kidnapping, intentional damage to property, 2 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of aggravated domestic assault.