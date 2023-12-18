SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update for a story we followed on Saturday regarding a man forcing his way into a woman’s car.

Authorities say a Sioux Falls kidnapping suspect has a long and violent criminal history.

55-year-old Lemuel Bell is accused of forcing himself into a woman’s car over the weekend and having her drive him to a rural area. She was able to get away and call for help.

She thought he had a gun, but officials say it was a lighter that was shaped like a revolver.

Criminal history had warrants for his arrest, so the judge set his bond at $10 thousand cash only.