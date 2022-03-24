SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is an update on a kidnapping case in northeast South Dakota.

A Minnesota man is facing new charges for abducting a woman in Brown County on Friday, March 18.

35-year-old Ryan Degroat was arrested and originally charged in North Dakota.

New charges were filed in Brown County yesterday that include kidnapping, burglary and assault. According to court documents, Degroat and the victim were in a relationship and she had accused him of assaulting her in the past.

KELOLAND News did a search to see if charges were filed in Minnesota and found that Degroat currently has an arrest warrant out of Becker County in Minnesota for domestic assault from earlier this month.