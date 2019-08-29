Kidnapping suspect arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have arrested a man they’ve been searching for since earlier this month.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve captured 38-year-old Ronald Webb.

On August 16th, officials announced that they were looking for Webb and others for first degree kidnapping. With Webb’s arrest, authorities have caught up with all the people they say they were looking for in connection with the case.

According to court papers, on August 10, a group forced a victim into a basement along Sioux Street in central Sioux Falls. One of them allegedly told the victim he was going to be taken out of state and killed.

They also allegedly burned the victim’s face with a torch.

The victim said he wasn’t allowed to have food and just got a single glass of water.

They released him from the basement two days later.