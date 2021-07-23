Kidnapping suspect arrested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kidnapping suspect Alexander Andrade is now in custody in Sioux Falls.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said the Warrant Task Force, along with Sioux Falls police apprehended Andrade near the 1500 block of W. Russell Street Friday afternoon.

23-year-old Andrade was wanted in connection to the abduction of a 22-year-old woman in Brookings early Sunday morning.

Police say Andrade was armed with a machete when he forced the woman in his Jeep. Police gave chase but eventually lost Andrade near Highway 324. Sioux Falls police located the vehicle later but lost him in the pursuit.

Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other.

Andrade is charged out of Brookings County with kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of intentional damage to property.