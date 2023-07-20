SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning more details this midday about an incident at a gas station in central Sioux Falls.

As police were responding to a report of an assault, they realized the suspect was wanted for a separate case involving kidnapping and robbery.

The victim gave officers a description of the car he was in — police spotted the vehicle near downtown and followed it until it pulled into a gas station.

Authorities say the suspect was hiding in the trunk of the car — he was having a medical issue and is currently in the hospital.

“I think they had information that he may have had some type of weapon and so because of that, I think traffic on Minnesota was shut down for a time. It was really an abundance of caution,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Clemens says there was a small amount of meth found in the vehicle.

Police arrested another person in the car for several arrest warrants.