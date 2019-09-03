Kidnapped New York woman found at Iowa gas station

A New York woman who was kidnapped has been found at a gas station in Iowa.

In Stuart, Iowa, police were called to Casey’s General Store. Amber Garrison reported in mid-July she was kidnapped from a truckstop in Pennsylvania.

She says she was assaulted on several occasions and was forced to stay with the driver. Garrison says she called 911 several times Saturday morning.

She did not talk directly to the dispatcher or provide a location. Garrison was reported missing to the New York Police Department in early August.

The driver of the truck, James Scott Smith, was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Garrison was taken to a hospital in Iowa for treatment.

Police are investigating.