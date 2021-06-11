Kidde smoke alarm recall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Smoke detector brand Kidde has issued a recall on multiple models of its smoke detectors.

Making sure the smoke alarms in your home are up to date and in good working condition is always important. And now, there’s another reason to take a close look at the ones in your home.

“Kidde came out with a recall with their units. There’s about 226,000 units they’re recalling, they are anywhere from the models 20, 40, 50, 60, and 70,” Tyler Tjeerdsma said.

The reason for the recall will make you want to move even quicker on getting them replaced.

“So the main issue they’re having with the smoke alarms is when it does sense smoke, they’re actually not even alerting the occupants. So it’s like the worst possible scenario for the smoke alarm. So definitely take a look at them,” Tjeerdsma said.

If you’re not sure which unit is in your home, he says there’s a few ways to find out.

“Easy way to tell without actually taking a unit down, when you look at them, if it says true sense on it, or Amber equals fault in all capital letters, it’s possible it could be one of those units. That’s when you, when you want to pull it down and then just take a look at the back. And there’s a model number on them here,” Tjeerdsma said.

If your smoke alarm is one of the recalled models, the company has some recommendations.

“Kidde is actually telling you to contact them directly. Don’t take your smoke alarm down, keep it up till they get you a replacement sent out and that’s when you can replace it,” Tjeerdsma said.

People can also call Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to determine whether they need replacing.

“We can come out. We’re going to take a look at your smoke alarms. If they’re over 10 years old, we can replace them at no charge. And our smoke alarms actually have a ten-year battery pack in them. So you don’t have to worry about them for 10 years. And we actually throw in a carbon monoxide detector as well for you,” Tjeerdsma said.

To take a closer look at the models being recalled, click here.