Kid Link making a difference for families

More kids and their families are getting connected to helpful resources thanks to a program that launched this past summer.

Sioux Falls mom Ashley Prieto’s children and a friend first started coming to Kid Link in the summer.

But today, they’re volunteers.

“I think it helps parents have something for the kids to do after school instead of just sitting at home in front of electronics,” volunteer and parent Ashley Prieto said.

The Kid Link Riverside Initiative is facilitated by Sioux Falls Thrive.

From homework help, to free food, to activities, it’s a way to bring different programs to the Riverside neighborhood.

“Sioux Falls is a larger community and we’ve got pockets in Sioux Falls that sometimes get neglected. They get run down. There’s certain areas in Sioux Falls where families seem to struggle more than other areas and the Riverside area is one of those. And so if we want to create lasting change, if we want to support our entire community it starts by getting into those communities maybe where there’s a struggle and helping them transform that from the inside out,” volunteer and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire CEO Rebecca Wimmer said.

Teacher and volunteer Kimberlie Horn has already noticed more families getting to know each other.

“I see with the kids and the conversations at school ‘Are you going to the food truck tonight?’ and just building that community and helping our neighbors in this area become aware of each other and the opportunities here,” Volunteer and teacher Kimberlie Horn said.

The plan is to expand Kid Link to other neighborhoods in the community.

But for now Prieto and others are making a difference in this neighborhood.

“I just think it’s a good program to help the people around this community,” Prieto said.

Kid Link happens from 5-6 on Tuesday nights at Sermon on the Mount Mennonite Church.

If you’d like to volunteer, click here.