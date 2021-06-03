Kickoff to summer in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First Friday in downtown Sioux Falls is happening tomorrow and there will be plenty of events to take part in.

Downtown Sioux Falls will be busier than usual as tomorrow night kicks off the start to summer.

“We’re so excited to welcome people back for summer. We’re kicking off with street musicians happening once again. You can find those Thursday through Saturday every weekend of the summer,” Tenley Schwartz said.

Tenley Schwartz with Downtown Sioux Falls says people can grab dinner at one of the 5 food trucks set up at Eastbank for the block party, while also enjoying music from multiple musicians.

“I really enjoy the live music and all the vendors and just kind of walking around and seeing people out is really fun. Just kind of having a collective place to go,” Colleen Erwin said.

While Colleen Erwin makes it out to activities like the sculpture walk, she hasn’t attended a first Friday event since the pandemic began. This year she plans to attend, and with the trolleys now up and running, walking will be optional.

“You hop on at any of our trolley stops. You can take a 30 minute round trip and kind of get a tour of the historical downtown or you can hop on at one stop, go to a different stop and get off and use it as transportation,” Schwartz said.

In addition to the events happening at first Friday this month, people can also take advantage of the moonlight movies happening every Saturday night for free.

“We have snacks available for purchase but you can just come, bring your own lawn chair, bring a blanket and enjoy a movie on the big screen,” Schwartz said.

The movies will be held at Fawick Park.

Schwartz says all of this is possible thanks to Carole Pagones, who paved the way for events like this to happen. She recently passed away at the age of 81.

“One of the words that comes up when we talk about Carole Pagones is her vibrancy. And I think you can still see that vibrancy downtown. That’s something that we still talk about, business owners mention it, people walking around here feel it and I know I feel it at work too. That she really was a part of making this place what it is today,” Schwartz said.

For a list of times and events happening tomorrow night, click here.