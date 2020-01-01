Kicking off 2020 at Great Bear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of people spent New Year’s Eve at Great Bear Ski Valley. The park actually set off fireworks at midnight. Staff and outdoor enthusiasts were right back at it bright and early Wednesday.

The slopes at Great Bear are pretty busy this New Year’s Day.

Bill Kolbrek is taking advantage of the nice weather and teaching his daughter how it all works.

“We got a little two year old out here that took on to skiing early so we figured we go with it,” Kolbrek said.

Kolbrek used to ski a lot when he was younger. Now he gets to share his passion with his little one.

“There’s a lot of good skiers that came from here and a lot of things to do out here. Beautiful day like this, I couldn’t think of many greater things to do,” Kolbrek said.

Great Bear is one of the few places open on New Year’s Day. Dozens of kids are here soaking up the last few hours of holiday break before they head back to class.

A wave of activity is taking place on the tubing hill. Elsewhere, 13-year-old Finley Sharpe from Harrisburg is back on her skies after spending last night here at Great Bear.

Matt Holsen: Now you’re back here bright and early.

Sharpe: Yeah. A little tired this morning.

Sharpe heads back to school tomorrow and she’s not stoked about it.

“I don’t want to go back to school. I’d rather come here every day,” Sharpe said.

A skier for four years, Sharpe plans to return this weekend to do some racing. Today, she’s hitting the hill with her brother and his friend.

“Just fun to come out here and do something fun in the winter,” Sharpe said.

Great Bear opened at 9 this morning and closes at 9 tonight. It will be back open tomorrow from 3-9.

Great Bear drew 38,878 visitors during the 2018-2019 season.