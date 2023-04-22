SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The windy weather this morning did not stop community members from gathering to kick off the “100 miles, 100 days” challenge.

The fitness challenge was created in 2020 by Mayor Paul Tenhaken to get people outside and moving. Tenhaken says he created the event to help with physical and the mental health of the community.

“You take care of your body, it’s good for your mind. So to get our city out, moving and active, I think is important for a lot of reasons,” Tenhaken said. “Also I have a goal. I want to be the fittest city in America, I want to be a healthy city. And it starts with modeling the way for your residents and what you think they should be doing, and I want to see out and active.”

Tenhaken says if you do participate to snap a selfie and track your miles here.