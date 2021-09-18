‘Kickin Cancer with Kole’ event raises over $10 thousand dollars for a Sioux Falls man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday morning, more than $10,000 was raised for a Sioux Falls man battling cancer.

In July, Kole Vogt was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma following a seizure he had during a video call for work.

Saturday, his coworkers put together a ‘Kickin Cancer with Kole’ 5-K run and one mile walk to raise money for him and his family. Over two hundred people showed up for the event in downtown Sioux Falls.

“We’re fighting with him and we’re here to help and it’s going to be a long road, but we hope to be by his side through it,” Paige Dejong an organizer of the event said.

For the last two weeks Kole had been in the hospital with a respiratory illness as well, but got released yesterday and was able to attend the event this morning.

He just finished his third round of chemo out of six, so there’s still a ways to go for him.

And once he’s clear of cancer, his doctors want to do a bone marrow transplant.

Him and his wife are thankful for all the support.