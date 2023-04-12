SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Sunday there’s going to be a big fundraiser at the El Riad Shrine Mosque in Sioux Falls featuring a number of local bands and musicians.

It’s called the ‘Kickin Cancer Jam’ with all the proceeds going to local families.

The Emcee and guest performer of the event has a very personal reason for getting involved.

Ron Keel is well known around the country for his music…but he also loves singing the praises of the Pink Ladies.

“The Pink Ladies were incredibly supportive to my wife Renee during her battle with cancer and brought us into the family and from then on I’ve vowed to do whatever I could help and support this cause,” Keel said.

During the Kickin’ Cancer Jam in 2017, Keel and his wife were the recipients of one of the checks raised during the event.

Kickin’ Cancer Jam was started by Nancy Cordell of Pink Ladies, a non-profit dart-throwing organization that raises money for cancer victims and their families.

She says she got the idea because she wanted to do more.

“And I thought what better way to bring people together who love music because music is just such a great inspiration and makes you feel good so a Jam would be a good thing and let’s get the Pink Ladies involved and do a dart tournament as well,” Cordell said.

The Pink Ladies will be presenting checks to three families this year.

“In the past, we’ve raised right around $15,000 so hopefully we can increase that this year,” Cordell said.

And that will be music to everyone’s ears who will be there to help.

“Most of us have been touched by that wicked disease in one way or another and this is a way for all of us to come together and as the Pink Ladies say ‘no one fights alone,’ we are here to prove it,” Keel said.

The fun starts at noon this Sunday at the El Riad Shrine Mosque. For more details on the event and which bands will be playing and how to get involved in the dart tournament, click here.