‘Kickin Cancer’ by running and raising money for a coworker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A lot of people says their co-workers are like family. That may be especially true for one Sioux Falls man following an outpouring of support from those he works with.

Over 200 people coming together to raise money for a coworker, and friend, fighting cancer.

“Somebody goes through something like this, you can’t always just be by their side. So you just do what you can and helping them bear the financial burden,” Lucas Holden, one of the event organizers, said.

Kole Vogt was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma following a seizure he had during a video call for work in July.

“We heard about Kole’s situation working with him at Eide Bailley and obviously wanted to help the family. It’s just, yeah, cost-bearing to go through all these treatments and he has such a great family,” Paige Dejong, one of the event organizers, said.

So, employees of Eide Bailley put together a 5K run and one mile walk to do just that. Kole and his family were even able to be there too.

“We were stuck in the hospital for the past week so it feels really good to be out and to be able to see and feel the support,” Janelle Vogt, Kole’s wife said.

Kole has so far undergone three out of six rounds of chemo. Once he’s clear of cancer, his doctors want to do a bone marrow transplant. He says the support he’s had throughout this whole journey has been overwhelming.

“Thank you to anybody that’s provided any sort of support because it’s come in so many different forms, whether it was helping with the kids, just sending up prayers, anything,” Kole Vogt said.

“We’re just really blessed to have the support crew that we do behind us. We couldn’t do it, honestly, without all the support,” Janelle Vogt said.

Donations to the family will still be accepted through the event’s Venmo account (username: kickincancerwithkole) for the next couple of weeks. There is also GoFundMe page for Kole, which you can go to by clicking here.