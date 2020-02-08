Keystone Treatment Center holds conference on recovery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Addiction affects many people, and this weekend Keystone Treatment Center is having a conference on recovery at the Hilton Garden Inn in southwest Sioux Falls.

Speaker Kevin Brown tells KELOLAND News that he’s been sober from alcohol use for more than three years.

“It’s unbelievable to think about it like that because I just kind of look back over the last three and a half years of what I’ve been able to accomplish and what my family’s been able to do and it’s just, it’s unbelievable from where I was at when I first met the folks at Keystone to where I’m at now,” Brown said.

Carol Regier, CEO of Keystone Treatment Center, says attendees at this conference have received addiction treatment from Keystone.

“It’s so good to remind people of what they got in treatment, and to come back to kind of, to their home base, kind of reflect on how their life has changed in recovery, and kind of touch base on people that were in treatment with them,” Regier said.

“It was at Keystone where I learned that if I’m going to be of any use to anybody else, I need to be able to help myself first, and so part of that is coming up here tonight and talking a little bit about that,” Brown said.

The theme of the conference is recovery.

“The only thing I cared about was drinking,” Brown said to the gathered audience at the conference. “And that’s all I wanted to do. I was married, yeah. I had a child on the way, yeah. But I was drinking. That’s what defined me. Everything I did was based around that.”

Phyllis Bauerle of Marion, SD is director of outpatient clinical services for Keystone. She has a message for people struggling with addiction.

“To hang in there, go to meetings, get a sponsor, find that higher power,” Bauerle said.

The conference continues Saturday morning with a breakfast and words from a minister.