Keystone representative reacts to South Dakota’s meth campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By now you’ve likely heard of South Dakota’s new ad campaign regarding meth. A local treatment center wants to make sure the conversation leads to people finding the resources they or family members need.

Matt Walz works for Keystone Treatment Center in Sioux Falls. He’s seen meth do terrible things.

“We’ve seen it destroy people’s lives. We’ve seen it destroy their careers, their families. We’ve seen it adversely affect our neighborhoods, communities. We don’t believe it’s a joke. We don’t believe addiction is a joke,” Walz said.

Keystone offers inpatient and outpatient treatment. Walz says its location in Canton has 126 beds and serves more than a thousand people in need every year. When asked if more of a focus on meth is needed, Walz said more of all of the above is necessary.

“That we need more conversation. We need more treatment. We need more prevention. We need more sober living. We need more halfway housing. We need more help with law enforcement and mental health and jails and prisons. We need more of the things that work,” Walz said.

“We find that it’s very dangerous. We find more and more young people, more adolescents are getting on meth. We see more adults having more adverse experiences with meth. We see crime going up, especially violent crime. Types of crime that we haven’t really seen before in our state. So that’s really troubling,” Walz said.

Moving forward, he wants those battling addiction to search out local resources like Keystone and connect with professionals.

“In the world of treating public health conditions, it’s important to be really strategic. I hope there’s lots more strategy that becomes unveiled,” Walz said.

If you’d like to reach out to Keystone, you can call the center at 844-577-9729.