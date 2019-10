KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — A 49-year-old Keystone man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash.

According to authorities, Troy Thorson was driving his pickup truck on Old Hill City Road when he lost control near Lafferty Gulch Road. The truck went off the road, hit a concrete culvert and rolled.

Thorson was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.