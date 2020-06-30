Keystone is open for business and ready for your visit this weekend

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — If you did not get a ticket to the July 3rd celebration at Mount Rushmore, featuring President Donald Trump, just a few miles away in Keystone, there are plenty of other things to do.

While it may seem that Mount Rushmore has the best view of the fireworks around, there are several places here in Keystone having watch parties such as: the Big Thunder Gold Mine, the Keystone Project, the Wax Museum, and the Baymont Hotel.

Each attraction has a different view of the memorial. There is also plenty of parking.

“I think the main message for Keystone is that if you don’t have a ticket to Mount Rushmore, you can still come to Keystone,” Kwinn Neff, Town Board Member, said.

“The misconception is that you have to be at Mount Rushmore to be able to view these fireworks which actually that couldn’t be further from the truth because there’s lots of parking and availability in Keystone,” Tim Johnson said.

Tim Johnson, owner of Baymont and Ramada Hotels, says there are still open rooms if folks decide to come out and stay over the weekend.

“Or even just get a parking spot and view it from right downtown Keystone,” Johnson said.

Lisa Schaeffer, owner of Red Garter Saloon and Iron Creek Leather, says the she and her staff have been preparing for this weekend to be very busy with the event and the presidential visit.

“We’re going to shuttle our employees so that we can open up some parking. We’ve brought in extra help from other states just for the four days,” Schaeffer said.

So if you weren’t one of the 7,500 people to get a ticket for the July 3rd event, the city of Keystone is ready for your visit and promises to offer you a good view of the show.

This weekend, the money paid towards parking in Keystone is donated to nonprofits in the area.

