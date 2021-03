PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A fire named the Keystone fire has caused the closure of Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

South Dakota Highway 244 is closed at the west boundary of the park and the Hwy 16A entrance is closed at the Keystone and the Iron Mountain Road boundary, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post.

The Keystone fire is one of several fires burning in the Black Hills area today.