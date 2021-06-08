Keystone businesses are looking for more workers

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — Tourists from all over are heading out to the Black Hills to check out the fun attractions. However, some businesses in Keystone are still in need of workers.

This is usually the busiest time of the year at Peggy’s Place, but without enough workers, owner Peggy Janecek has had to make some major adjustments.

“I usually open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. I can’t be right now, I can only be open from 7 to 2 because I am so short-staffed,” Janecek said.

By not being open for dinner, Janecek says the restaurant is losing a third of its business.

The owner of Big Thunder Gold Mine, says in her 30 years of business, she’s never dealt with anything like this.

“We’ve never had a problem finding people,” Sandi McLain, owner of Big Thunder Gold Mine, said.

She says the struggle to find workers started in 2020.

“We were 60 percent short last year and everyone had to learn everything,” McLain said.

Owner, Sandi McLain says, the business is only 15 percent short on staff, but that’s because the search for employees started early.

“I didn’t want to go through the same thing and neither does anyone else, they are working so hard and it’s tough to find staff to facilitate the amount of people that we are taking through,” McLain said.

The nearby Alpine Tramway Adventures is also looking for a few more staff members.

“We’ve been limited some days but we know how to make things work, we’re always ready to go that day it comes about, if we have a problem with staffing and we don’t have enough, we have more people that are able to come in,” Lexi Clemmons, with the Alpine Tramway, said.

Several of the Keystone businesses have also had to up their pay to get more workers. Many are still taking applications.

If you know someone interested in applying, you can check out these links, or by calling the businesses.