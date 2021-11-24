Keys left in the car gave thieves easy access, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is reminding people not to leave your vehicles running with the keys inside of them.

Officers say over the last two weeks, they’ve received about 10 reports vehicles being stolen from gas stations. In each of those cases, the cars were left running with the keys still inside.

“If you’re going in to get some quick cup of coffee or something from the gas station, just take the time to at least lock the vehicle, take the keys out of it. It’s not worth the trouble to recover it later,” Sgt. Aaron Benson said at police briefing on Wednesday.

Authorities say many times people aren’t taking your vehicle for money. Instead it’s a crime of opportunity where people drive a vehicle and then leave it somewhere else.