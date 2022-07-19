SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two big names in rap will be coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this fall.

Kevin Gates and special guest Fetty Wap will travel to Sioux Falls on Friday, November 4 as a part of the Big Lyfe Tour.

Gates is a multi-platinum artist from Louisiana who found fame in 2016 with his first album, ‘Islah.” Special guest Fetty Wap, best known for his debut single “Trap Queen”, landed at Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 20 a.m. here.