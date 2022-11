SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will make a trip to Sioux Falls next spring.

The “I Go Back” tour will make a stop at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on May 11. Chesney will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. at the KELOLAND Box Office or on Ticketmaster.