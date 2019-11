KENNEBECK, S.D. (KELO) — The Kennebec Elementary/Lyman Middle School is reporting on Facebook that there will be no school on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the district announced a one hour late start due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The school district also canceled all activities for Tuesday. Buses are now bringing kids back to their drop off spots.

KELOLAND News is working to find out why school has been canceled and what the “unforeseen circumstances” are.