SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an exciting change here at KELOLAND Media Group.

Our UTV channel will now be known as KELOXTRA. New signs went up Monday morning outside of our downtown Sioux Falls studio.

The channel serves several South Dakota communities including Sioux Falls, Pierre and Watertown.

Check the KELOXTRA programming schedule and how to find the channel on your TV online.