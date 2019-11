SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Rapid City investigators aren’t the only ones who remember the Charles Rhines crime well; so, do the reporters who covered it.

KELOLAND’s Perry Groten was called out just hours after it happened in 1993. He was even let inside the donut shop as it was cleaned following the crime.

Groten also followed this case through the courts. One time when as he was shooting video, Rhines licked his finger and then touched the camera lens.