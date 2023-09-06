SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a day to celebrate here at KELOLAND News… First@4 debuted on KELOLAND Television one year ago today.

First@4 launched on September 6, 2022.

Since then we have been the first to bring you breaking news, weather and the top headlines of the day from the team that you trust… a mission that we talked about when first launching the show.

“We’re all so busy and we’re all running around all day and so a lot happens between Midday and four o’clock and of course, you can check that all our online anytime but it’s just nice to have all that information presented to you when you get home or you’re first checking in or maybe you want to watch before you leave office for the day or after the kids get home from school and you kinda just want to have that first look at what’s happened today,” said KELOLAND Media Group News Director Beth Jensen.

“Giving that opportunity to the KELOLAND Viewers was something that we wanted to do right away, we didn’t hesitate, we just did it,” said KELOLAND Media Group General Manager Mari Ossenfort. “I’m excited to bring more award-winning news to our viewers and give them the opportunity to be informed, educated and experience KELOLAND even more.”

A unique feature to the First@4 newscast is conversations with our digital reporters and in our very first year First@4 is being recognized at the Upper Midwest Emmys with a nomination for best daytime newscast.