SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight we are celebrating Don Jorgensen’s return to the anchor desk! It’s been more than six weeks since Don and his wife Pam were in a motorcycle crash on Memorial Day.

Since then, they both have undergone two surgeries on their broken left legs and are now in physical therapy.

It’s so great to back in the studio and to see my co-workers again. Thank all of you for your continued thoughts, prayers, and support #blessed #grateful ⁦@keloland⁩ See you all very soon pic.twitter.com/QeLpObyWHI — Don Jorgensen (@donjorgensen) July 13, 2021

Don came back to the station earlier this week and we are so happy to welcome him back to the anchor desk.