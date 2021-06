Don and his wife Pam return home from the hospital on June 5, 2021.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update today on KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife’s road to recovery.

Don and his wife Pam had their stitches removed Wednesday and will soon be starting physical therapy.

The road to recovery continues. Pam and I got our stitches out and will soon begin PT (eek) thank you all for your thoughts and continued prayers #kelonews #roadtorecovery #nopainnogain pic.twitter.com/JJRSium289 — Don Jorgensen (@donjorgensen) June 23, 2021

Don and his wife crashed their motorcycle on Memorial Day when a car illegally turned in front of them.