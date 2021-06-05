KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife return home following motorcycle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have some wonderful news for you tonight — after a motorcycle crash earlier this week, KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife were discharged from the hospital and returned home this afternoon.

Don says they’re doing okay, are still sore and with a long road ahead of them, but they are glad to be home and want to thank everyone for all the well-wishes, thoughts and prayers.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 