KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife return home following motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have some wonderful news for you tonight — after a motorcycle crash earlier this week, KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife were discharged from the hospital and returned home this afternoon.

Don says they’re doing okay, are still sore and with a long road ahead of them, but they are glad to be home and want to thank everyone for all the well-wishes, thoughts and prayers.