KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife hurt in motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on the Sioux Falls crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV that sent two people to the hospital.

The vehicles collided Monday afternoon at 69th Street and Western Avenue, on the south side of the city.

Police say the small SUV turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The driver was ticketed for a left turn violation.

KELOLAND News anchor and reporter Don Jorgensen is hospitalized following the crash. He and his wife were both hurt while riding their motorcycle.

Don says while they will both be OK, it will take some time to heal from their injuries. He wants to thank the many viewers who have reached out to wish them well in their recovery.