KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett and husband awarded with Angels in Adoption Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Each year people across the country are recognized for their work to advocate for adoption. This year, that includes our very own Bridget Bennett and her family.

The Bennett Family adopted their son Levi more than a year ago. Today, Senator John Thune announced them as recipients of the Angels in Adoption Award.

“I’m always encouraged when I see parents who are willing to step forward and play a role in taking a young person and making their life much better,” said Sen. John Thune.

Back in July, Bridget and her husband Jason legally became the parents of Levi, who’ve they’ve cared for since his birth.