SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some big news for our Bridget Bennett tonight, she and her husband Jason are in the process of adopting a baby boy.

Bridget will be off the air for the next several weeks spending some quality bonding time with baby Levi and his very excited big brother and sister.

Bridget says she is passionate about adoption and looks forward to sharing more about their adoption journey in the future.