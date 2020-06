SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Longtime KELOLAND Media Group meteorologist Brian Karstens returned on-air on Monday and spoke about his short absence on KELOLAND This Morning.

Karstens had an extended absence after his oldest son, Tauren, died unexpectedly in early May. Karstens thanked people for sending support to his family.

You can see Karstens’ statement in the video above.

There is a GoFundMe set up to honor Tauren with money going to causes he supported.