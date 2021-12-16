KELOLAND’s Brian Karstens’ family impacted by Iowa tornado

ATLANTIC, Iowa (KELO) — Severe storms moved across the Midwest Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction along the way.

Over 500 severe weather reports were observed with this storm, which is generally unheard of for December in this part of the nation.

A low pressure system tore across the state of Iowa Wednesday evening, bringing severe thunderstorms and tornadoes with it. There are reports of downed trees and powerlines across the state.

KELOLAND’s Brian Karstens grew up in the Atlantic, Iowa, area where tornado damage has been reported along Interstate 80.

Brian talks about the storm damage in the video above.