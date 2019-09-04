KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke to receive Silver Circle honor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News anchor and reporter Angela Kennecke is being honored for her work by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The Midwest Chapter announced its 2019 Gold & Silver Circle Honor Society honorees on Wednesday morning and Kennecke has been selected to receive the Silver Circle honor. The Silver Circle is among the highest and most prestigious honors for journalists. Recipients are chosen based on significant contributions made to the broadcasting industry for 25 years, or more.

Kennecke, who has anchored nightly newscasts at KELO-TV for nearly 30 years, is one of three Silver Circle honorees.

Recently, Kennecke has covered the growing opioid crisis. She and her husband, Jeff, have started the non-profit “Emily’s Hope” with the aim to help other families struggling with addiction. It was created to educate people on substance use disorder, stop the stigma and remove financial barriers to treatment.

Kennecke will join KELOLAND News Assignment Editor Dexter Gronseth as well as Doug Lund, Steve Hemmingsen and Dave Dedrick as the fifth KELOLAND News employees to receive the honor.

The honorees will receive plaques at the 20th Annual Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards Gala on Oct. 5 at Mystic Center in Prior Lake, Minnesota.