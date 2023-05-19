SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 70 years ago today, May 19, 1953, KELOLAND Media Group signed on for the very first time and became the first television station in South Dakota.

To mark our anniversary, both the city of Sioux Falls and the state have issued proclamations.

For the state, Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed May 2023 as KELOLAND Media Group’s 70th Anniversary Month.

Here in Sioux Falls, today has been proclaimed as KELOLAND Media Group Day by Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Join us Saturday night, as we take a look back at the biggest stories of each decade since we’ve been on the air. Our hour-long prime-time special airs at 7 p.m. central time, on KELO TV.

