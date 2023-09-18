SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman is stuck in Mexico and can’t get home.

She injured her back last week while vacationing in Cancun and has been in the hospital since Thursday, but doctors won’t help her.

Joni, who didn’t want to use her last name, says she’s frustrated and scared and too embarrassed to go on camera after she injured her back at a water park.

“I have a compression fracture in my vertebrae and they won’t let me walk or stand because I could become paralyzed,” Joni said.

Joni says doctors are refusing to do surgery until her insurance pays or she pays out of pocket.

“I’m hoping to hear from the insurance company today or tomorrow to authorize or guarantee a payment,” Joni said.

Right now she’s on pain medicine, but says once her insurance company authorizes the payment, she’ll undergo surgery and then will get released from the hospital in about a week.

But for now, her bags are packed as she lies on her back and waits.

Joni says she had to pay $3,000 out of her own pocket just to be in the hospital and now they are asking for another $3,000.

Her message to others is to make sure your insurance company will cover you if you travel out of the country and have a medical emergency.