SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Looking for a Christmas Eve meal? One KELOLAND woman is hosting a meal and hot chocolate giveaway Friday.

Olivia Anderson of Sioux Falls is battling stage 4 brain cancer and is looking to give back to the community with a smile, and a warm meal, this Christmas.

The meal will be served at the Department of Social Services parking lot in Sioux Falls beginning at 12 p.m.

