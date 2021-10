BLOOMINGTON, MINN. (KELO) — The KELOLAND This Morning Team took home an Upper Midwest Emmy award on Saturday for Outstanding Achievement in a Newscast – Daytime.

The award recognized KELOLAND’s team coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer and the riots and arrests that followed at the Empire Mall.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek accepted the award on behalf of the KELOLAND News team. KELOLAND News was nominated for seven Emmy awards.