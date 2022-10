BLOOMINGTON, MINN. (KELO) — KELOLAND News was awarded two Upper Midwest Emmy awards Saturday.

The KELOLAND News at 10 Team was awarded for Outstanding Achievement in a Newscast – Evening.

The award recognized KELOLAND’s team coverage of the May 12th Derecho.

And then KELOLAND’s chief meteorologist Jay Trobec was awarded a regional Emmy for outstanding talent as a weatherman.

KELOLAND News had seven total nominations this year.