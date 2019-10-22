KELOLAND welcomes new 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. anchor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND Media Group is pleased to announce that award-winning news anchor Bridget Bennett will join the KELOLAND News team. Bennett will join Don Jorgensen for KELOLAND News at Six and KELOLAND News at Ten – the most watched local news programs in the market. Bennett will also report on local stories. She will join KELOLAND News on December 2, 2019.

If Bennett’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she began her television news career in Sioux Falls. Bennett comes to KELOLAND from just down the road at KCAU in Sioux City, IA where she was the 6 pm and 10 pm co-anchor.

“I’m extremely excited to return to a community my family and I have loved for the past seven years. KELOLAND is my home and I can’t wait to continue to connect with more of our community and share your stories,” said Bennett.

KELOLAND Media Group Vice President and General Manager Jay Huizenga added, “Bridget has a solid journalism background and a thorough knowledge of the area. We’re thrilled to have her join our team and continue our legacy of news coverage.”

Bennett grew up in Ellendale, North Dakota and is a graduate of Southern Methodist University. Her family is looking forward to moving back to Sioux Falls and getting involved in many activities.

“We’re a very active, adventurous family who loves to spend time out and about as a family. You’ll see us out at parks, children’s museums, nature centers, community events, libraries and hiking trails,” said Bennett.

