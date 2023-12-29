SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –There is still limited space on one of the three KELOLAND buses going to Frisco, Texas, for the FCS championship game. The South Dakota State University football team will take on Montana for the national title on Sunday, January 7th.

The fanfare busses will leave from Brookings and Sioux Falls on Friday, January 5. Travelers will spend the night in Kansas before heading to Frisco on Saturday. The trip includes hotel accommodations for three nights, three breakfasts and three meals. KELOLAND Marketing Director Paul Farmer encourages anyone interested to act quickly.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is the last call for people to get on the bus to Frisco, Texas, so the bus leaves January 5th. So, if you have been thinking about going on this trip to see the Jackrabbits in the championship game, then this is the time to act. Go to KELOLAND.com, call us, and get your reservation in for that bus trip,” said Farmer.

Last year, the players told KELOLAND News that seeing a sea of blue helped inspire them during the game.

“One of the most heartwarming things ever was to see so many people there supporting us. Like I said, the biggest day of our lives and so many people we got to spend it with made it that much better,” said SDSU wide receiver Jadon Janke.

The trip to Frisco also includes a pre-game tailgate like this one and post-game gatherings. The buses feature comfortable seats, outlets, an on-board restroom & shared movie screens. This is considered a family-friendly trip, and there is no age restriction. Food and alcohol are allowed on the bus.

“We take care of everything to get you down there,” said Farmer. “We take care of the hotel for you. You’ll even have a few meals along the way and the way back, so it is pretty much a stress-free trip for you. All you need to do is get your own tickets, but then we will take care of the rest and make sure you get to the game and see the Jackrabbits take home the championship,” said Farmer.